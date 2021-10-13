Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals no longer requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals no longer requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Niki Kottmann - USA TODAY on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The annual music festivals in Indio have a new policy allowing proof of a negative COVID-19 test as an alternative to showing proof of vaccination.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
127,000 SF of Cold Storage Space & 70+ New Jobs Coming to Southern California's Inland Empire
California Ports to Operate 24/7 in Effort to Ease Shipping Bottlenecks, Supply Shortages
California high school program aims to help nation's growing truck driver shortage
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL