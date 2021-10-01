Coastal Job: Fishing Gear Upcycler
Coastal Job: Fishing Gear Upcycler
Hakai Magazine - hakaimagazine.com
10/1/21
With a spark of inspiration from a stranger, designer Ali Omar built a business by converting used fishing gear into coveted personal goods.
Read Full Story on hakaimagazine.com
