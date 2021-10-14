Coldplay announces eco-friendly 2022 tour shows in New Jersey, Philadelphia
Coldplay announces eco-friendly 2022 tour shows in New Jersey, Philadelphia
Chris Jordan - NorthJersey.com
10/14/21
Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour includes dates at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in 2022
