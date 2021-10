College football: Graetz tosses four touchdown passes as No. 19 UMD holds on for second straight NSIC road win

The Bulldogs eked out their second straight road win, this time a 31-27 NSIC victory over Mary Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, before 3,593 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck. Backup quarterback Logan Graetz was 13-for-24 passing for 150 yards and four touchdowns to lead the 19th-ranked Bulldogs (5-1).