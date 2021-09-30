College football's most interesting betting lines: Week 5
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
'Fast & Furious' Highway Sign in Virginia Captures the Attention of Ludacris
Summer Nights Concerts Are Back at Busch Gardens
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Sweet Treats on Wheels
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
NoVA Eats: Authentic Mexican Food at Tacos el Costalilla in Woodbridge and Alexandria
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Nora Jane Flynn
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Head to Burnside Farms to Experience the Summer of Sunflowers
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Nora Jane Flynn
Virginia 2021: The Race for History, Numbers and Trends
Remaining Disney Stores in Virginia, Maryland to Close
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Virginia 2021: The Race for History, Numbers and Trends
Head to Mount Vernon for the Fun-Filled Colonial Market and Fair
Visit the Kennedy Center: Indian Culture at 'Raga at the REACH'
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
College football's most interesting betting lines: Week 5
Christian D'Andrea - USA Today on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Some lines for Week 5 of the college football slate make perfect sense. Others require explanation. A lot of explanation.
Read Full Story on ftw.usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
American, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Will Each Require Employees to Be Vaccinated against COVID-19
COVID-19 in Alaska: Fact-checking claims about case trends, death rates, masks and ivermectin
4 things to know as Alaska's redistricting board takes public testimony Monday in Anchorage
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL