Comedian Patton Oswalt cancels Salt Lake City show over COVID-19 requirements
Comedian Patton Oswalt cancels Salt Lake City show over COVID-19 requirements
Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com - KSL
9/8/21
Comedian Patton Oswalt has canceled an appearance that had been scheduled for Salt Lake City early next year over COVID-19 regulations.
