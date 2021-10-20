Conservative Rod of Iron Ministries building global retreat center in East Tennessee
Conservative Rod of Iron Ministries building global retreat center in East Tennessee
Liam Adams - The Tennessean (Nashville) on MSN.com
10/20/21
Rod of Iron Ministries bought the 225 acres in August in Grainger County, where it will build a retreat center, shooting range, and trails for meditation.
Read Full Story on tennessean.com
