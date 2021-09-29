Contreras Has 3 RBIs, Cubs Beat Pirates And End 7-Game Losing Skid
Contreras Has 3 RBIs, Cubs Beat Pirates And End 7-Game Losing Skid
CBS Chicago - CBS Local
9/29/21
Willson Contreras drove in all of the Cubs’ run as Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night to end a seven-game losing streak.
