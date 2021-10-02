Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock wraps up after 12 days of touring the Island
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Here’s Why You Should Always File a Police Report After an Auto Accident
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Will My Personal Injury Case Go to Trial? Here’s What to Expect.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock wraps up after 12 days of touring the Island
Brendan Strain - CTV News
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Friday was the last day of the 2021 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock ride, and the alumni riders peddled their way through the capital region.
Read Full Story on vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
TV Take: Calvin Jackson Jr. makes the best WSU catch in recent history as the Cougars hold onto its early lead against Cal
This time, fortune favors the Cougars: Washington State handles Cal for first win at Berkeley since 2013
Three instant takeaways from WSU's 21-6 victory at Cal
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL