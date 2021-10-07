Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced for 13th DWI
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Jonathan Franzen, America’s Next Top Moralist
ENE SPOTLIGHT: Local journalists spotlighted during National Newspaper Week
Guest commentary: It’s time to take bold action and end the wait list in Oklahoma
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Woodson, Deborah Dalton
Share Downtown Clinic now open
Guest commentary: It’s time to take bold action and end the wait list in Oklahoma
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
ENE SPOTLIGHT: Local journalists spotlighted during National Newspaper Week
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced for 13th DWI
Nathan W. Bowe - Detroit Lakes Online
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
He was previously convicted of felony DWI in 2016, and the officer noted that he has 12 prior DWI convictions in Minnesota.
Read Full Story on dl-online.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Favorite Thrift Stores in the Twin Cities
Editorial Roundup: Always find a way to support what matters
HEPA Filters May Clean Sars-CoV-2 From the Air: Study
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL