COVID-19 booster shot: What you need to know about getting one in the Wilmington area
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
A&M’s SWAC title chances likely shot unless rival ASU upsets Deion’s Tigers on JSU’s homecoming
Where to Watch Grambling vs Alcorn State Football 2021
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'I got shot in my heart': Family of Sahara Temple shooting victim shares his last words
Auburn rumbles over Arkansas, 38-23
Southern travels to UAPB with a sense of urgency
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Southern returns home for crucial stretch against SWAC elites
Fan Fest Set For Saturday At War Memorial Stadium
Sam Pittman: Hogs' Star Safety Has Successful Shoulder Surgery Monday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Sam Pittman says his focus is on his team, provides injury updates on key players
Southern returns home for crucial stretch against SWAC elites
Southern players rack up awards after impactful weekend
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Fan Fest Set For Saturday At War Memorial Stadium
Southern players rack up awards after impactful weekend
First impressions of every SEC game in Week 8
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
COVID-19 booster shot: What you need to know about getting one in the Wilmington area
Sydney Hoover, Wilmington Star-News - Star-News on MSN.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
Some residents are now eligible for the booster shot. Here's how to see if you're eligible and how to get your shot in the Wilmington area.
Read Full Story on starnewsonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL