COVID vaccine clinics to be available for general public across Oahu
COVID vaccine clinics to be available for general public across Oahu
Ray Anne Galzote - KHON2
10/2/21
Members of the public will be able to get a COVID vaccine at several clinics taking place around Oahu beginning Sunday, Oct. 3, to Saturday, Oct. 9.
