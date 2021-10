No way around it, the Dallas Cowboys are 5-1 despite Mike McCarthy not because of him. Dak Prescott's MVP accuracy. Trevon Diggs' script-flipping interceptions. Greg Zuerlein's clutch kicking. Those are the impetus for the Cowboys' five-game winning streak - punctuated by the 35-29 victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday - and ascension onto the NFL's front burner as they head into their Bye week.