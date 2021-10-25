Curry scores 28 points to help 76ers top Thunder, 115-103
Curry scores 28 points to help 76ers top Thunder, 115-103
Associated Press - KOCO
10/25/21
Seth Curry scored 23 of his 28 points in the first quarter in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 115-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
