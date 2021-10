Striker Nicque Daley scored his second brace of the season for Charleston Battery to lead the goal-scoring exploits of Jamaicans in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship during the past week. Daley celebrates his 21st birthday on October 19 and got an early gift with his double strike that got the Battery back in the win column with a 4-3 victory over Hartford Athletic on Sunday in front of a record crowd at Patriots Point.