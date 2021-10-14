Danish man held over deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway
Danish man held over deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway
Danish man held over deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway - Seattle Times
10/14/21
Police in Norway are holding a 37-year-old man from Denmark suspected in a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town that killed five people and wounded two others.
Read Full Story on seattletimes.com
