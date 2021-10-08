Day two of Southeast New Mexico College Board of Trustees Candidate Forum
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
This Burger Joint Scales the Heights of New England Dining With Food, Beers and Scenery
Vermont high school football: What we learned in Week 6 of the 2021 season
Vermont reports 283 new Covid cases and 4 deaths, updates breakthrough and outbreak stats
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Vermonters grab ski and snowboard gear for a bargain
43 years of tears and laughs for NYC’s longest-tenured firefighter
Stowe Celebrates Indigenous People’s Day for the second year in a row
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Holy cow! History: The man who conned the Confederacy
Warren County Sheriff’s response to reports of an impaired female leads police in vehicle chase
Saturday’s college roundup: Maine falls again at Nebraska Omaha
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Stowe Celebrates Indigenous People’s Day for the second year in a row
Southern Vermont Flannel Festival at Rockingham Hill Farm
Samirah Evans and Her Handsome Devils to play Hawks & Reed
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Day two of Southeast New Mexico College Board of Trustees Candidate Forum
Claudia L Silva, Carlsbad Current-Argus - Carlsbad Current-Argus
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
New Mexico State University in Carlsbad co-sponsored a live forum featuring candidates for the District 4 and District 5 seats of the SENMC Board of Trustees on Thursday.
Read Full Story on currentargus.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Carson Strong's career-night fuels Nevada past New Mexico State 55-28
Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series
Strong sizzles for six TDs as Nevada romps past New Mexico State
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL