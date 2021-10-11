Despite points allowed, Oklahoma Sooners' defense battled back in Red River Showdown
John Williams - USA Today on MSN.com
10/11/21
After a terrible first half of football, the Sooners’ defense showed a ton of resiliency in helping Oklahoma complete their Red River Showdown comeback.
