Donald Lawrence entrusts 'Goshen' to his Chicago dance partner
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
'Fast & Furious' Highway Sign in Virginia Captures the Attention of Ludacris
'Walking Dead' Zombies Seen at Richmond's Maymont Park
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Sweet Treats on Wheels
Pizza From a DC Area Restaurant Was Just Named the Best Pizza in the World
Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of DC History
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Hill Mansion' in Culpeper for $1.25M
Turns Out Virginia's Assateague Lighthouse Might Be Haunted, and We've Got the Chills
Monsters, Ghosts, and Things That Go Bump in the Night: DMV’s Infamous Urban Legends
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hurricane
World Central Kitchen Welcomes Afghan Refugees With Hot Meals at Dulles Airport
Hurricane Ida to Bring Rain to DC, Maryland, and Virginia
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Here Are 10 Fall Festivals Happening in the DMV This Year
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV Labor Day Weekend (September 3–5)
Things to Do in the DMV for September 11 Weekend
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Donald Lawrence entrusts 'Goshen' to his Chicago dance partner
Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times - Chicago Sun-Times
8/22/21
Join the Community
shares
At Millennium Park, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater presents a portion of its new Exodus-themed piece, based on an album by the Grammy-nominated gospel singer.
Read Full Story on chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Australian Sheep Farmer Makes 'Sheep Art' Heart in Tribute to 'Very Special' Aunty
DC FanDome 2021 Promises Glimpses into 'The Batman,' 'Aquaman 2,' 'The Flash,' and 'Black Adam'
Alleged Fake High School Dupes ESPN to Play on National TV
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL