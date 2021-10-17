Dozens gather for National Slow Down, Move Over day in Pasco
Dozens gather for National Slow Down, Move Over day in Pasco
Margo Cady - KAPP
10/17/21
National Slow Down, Move Over day happens every year on the third Saturday of October. Dozens gathered in Pasco to show their support.
Read Full Story on yaktrinews.com
