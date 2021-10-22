Dysin Mayo scores goal in NHL debut, but Coyotes fall to Oilers
José M. Romero - USA Today
10/22/21
The Coyotes' goal was one to remember for Dysin Mayo, whose wrist shot from long range was his first career NHL.
