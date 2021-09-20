Echo Bridge shows under San Antonio's Roosevelt Ave. are now legal; that's fine with the organizers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
San Antonio doctor breaks down new COVID-19 variants, like mu and delta-plus
All you need to know about San Antonio's upcoming Texas Biennial art shows
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Banda MS, Kevin Costner and Modern West and more
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Hotel Has Gone Downhill - Review of Fairfield Inn & Suites San Antonio Airport/North Star Mall
The stage is set of San Antonio's big time makeover of Sunken Garden Theater
20 influential Latinos in San Antonio
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Near-record heat, cold front and thunderstorms expected in San Antonio
Sheep lead officers on chase while roaming free near San Antonio highway, officials say
Should the San Antonio Spurs start looking beyond Gregg Popovich?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Near-record heat, cold front and thunderstorms expected in San Antonio
Echo Bridge shows under San Antonio's Roosevelt Ave. are now legal; that’s fine with the organizers
Lonnie Walker Is San Antonio Spurs’ Latest Contract Extension Candidate
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Echo Bridge shows under San Antonio's Roosevelt Ave. are now legal; that’s fine with the organizers
Should the San Antonio Spurs start looking beyond Gregg Popovich?
Get to know the young players who could make an impact for the San Antonio Spurs
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Echo Bridge shows under San Antonio's Roosevelt Ave. are now legal; that's fine with the organizers
Josh Feola, The San Antonio Heron - San Antonio Current
9/20/21
Join the Community
shares
In most cities, what happened on July 25 under the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge would have been the end of an ad hoc, unlicensed project
Read Full Story on sacurrent.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Military Training Jet Crashes in TX, Injuring Both Pilots
Huge development will unlock more than 1,300 new homes in Austin 'burb
Near-record heat, cold front and thunderstorms expected in San Antonio
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL