Elgin News Digest
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mauna Kea Beach Hotel among top resorts in Hawaii
Redrawing Hawaii’s Election Districts: ‘People Are Going To Be Pissed’
Halloween stores encourage customers to buy supplies early
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Halloween in Hawaii; Frighteningly fun activities in 2021
New Hawaii Election Districts Are Drawing Fire
Former City Council chair criticized by constituent at Lt. Gov. campaign launch
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Honokaa man faces 10 years in domestic abuse case
Halloween in Hawaii; Frighteningly fun activities in 2021
New Hawaii Election Districts Are Drawing Fire
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Kipaipai Workshops, DMAC announce artist residency
Halloween in Hawaii; Frighteningly fun activities in 2021
The Ironman Duo: Kyle and Brent Pease advocate for disabled athletes
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Elgin News Digest
Mike Danahey - Chicago Tribune
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
The skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area in Elgin have been identified as those of Carl Ahrens, a 48-year-old homeless Elgin man, a Kane County Coroner’s Office report said. Elgin police were called Oct.
Read Full Story on chicagotribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Another COVID-19 Halloween: Officials urge trick-or-treating caution as statewide numbers improve
Aurora church holds clothing drive for Afghan refugees
New Antarctic icebreaker docks in Hobart
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL