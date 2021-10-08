Energy bill with carbon-reduction goals clears legislature
Kirk Ross - Coastal Review Online
10/8/21
The measure would require Duke Energy and other major electricity producers to cut carbon dioxide emissions 70% by 2030, with a goal of zero carbon by 2050.
Read Full Story on coastalreview.org
