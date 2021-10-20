EPA identifies more than 750 Oregon sites that could expose people to 'forever chemicals'
EPA identifies more than 750 Oregon sites that could expose people to 'forever chemicals'
Tracy Loew, Statesman Journal - Statesman Journal
10/20/21
Every Oregon county is represented on the list where people may be exposed to PFAS, or "forever chemicals," including 43 facilities in Marion and Polk.
