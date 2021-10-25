Episode recap: One 'Real Housewives of SLC' husband thinks polygamy is legal in Utah. It's not.
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Deer Lagoon Grange considered ‘distinguished’
Photos: USS Germantown returns to San Diego after a decade deployed in Japan
Scanned By A Green Beam Of Light From The Sky In California Recently? Here's What Did It
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
NAVAIR employees graduate from national leadership development programs
Facebook map sets path to Halloween fun around the county
Beef Is a Problem. This Seattle Steakhouse Wants to Be Part of the Solution.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Brewery in the barn: Here’s Whidbey’s newest craft-beer hotspot
Photos: USS Germantown returns to San Diego after a decade deployed in Japan
Art events, galleries and exhibits around Snohomish County
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Episode recap: One 'Real Housewives of SLC' husband thinks polygamy is legal in Utah. It's not.
By Scott D. Pierce | Oct. 25, 2021, 2:01 a.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune on MSN.com
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
In the Oct. .24 episode of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Jennie and Duy resume their argument over adding a sister wife to their family.
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NBA Power Rankings, Week 2: Where do the Lakers stand after a slow start to the season?
Utah State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Utah doctors and nurses have seen kids get sick and die from COVID-19. These are the tough moments that have stuck with them.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL