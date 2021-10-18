Evansville's Forge on Main searching for urban-style grocery store to join apartments
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Superintendent: More ‘issues with adults’ over masking rule than students
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Up next: King County vaccine requirement for restaurants, bars, more takes effect on Oct. 25
California snacking ‘Safeway Bear’ shot and killed
After Alitalia’s demise, ITA airline launches with new look
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
What to know as Oct. 18 deadline for vaccine mandate approaches
Superintendent: More ‘issues with adults’ over masking rule than students
Former Boeing 737 MAX pilot indicted for fraud
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Up next: King County vaccine requirement for restaurants, bars, more takes effect on Oct. 25
Superintendent: More ‘issues with adults’ over masking rule than students
California snacking ‘Safeway Bear’ shot and killed
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Evansville's Forge on Main searching for urban-style grocery store to join apartments
John T. Martin, Evansville Courier & Press - Evansville Courier & Press
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Within the next few months, 180 new affordable housing units will open off North Main Street, boosting the city's Jacobsville neighborhood.
Read Full Story on courierpress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Indiana just started talking to feds about years long special ed license problem
Indiana Jones 5 And Most Major Marvel Studios Movies Just Got Delayed By Disney
A Bunch Of Marvel Movies And Even 'Indiana Jones 5' Have Been Delayed, From A Couple Months To Half A Year
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL