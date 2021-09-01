Ex-San Antonio police officer charged after shootout with Tennessee deputies
Ex-San Antonio police officer charged after shootout with Tennessee deputies
Dillon Collier - KSAT
9/1/21
A former San Antonio police officer was indicted Monday after allegedly shooting at deputies in Sevier County, Tennessee.
Read Full Story on ksat.com
