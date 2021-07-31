Explainer: California's efforts to slow pace of evictions
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Austin vocalist furthers career online after 'American Idol' run
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Banda MS, Kevin Costner and Modern West and more
'Desperate for miracles,' a pregnant Texas mother fights to save husband dying of COVID-19
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury & COVID-19 Report
Texas quarterback battle: How Hudson Card won the starting job, what to expect in Week 1 vs. Louisiana
Texas Tech vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Football: K-Park's second half leads to win over South Houston
Corpus Christi public works director passes away at 56
Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury & COVID-19 Report
Football: K-Park's second half leads to win over South Houston
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
5 Jaguars Who Need To Impress In Final Preseason Game Vs. the Cowboys
North Texas vs Northwestern State Prediction, Game Preview
Otto Dazzles In MLB Debut; Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-4
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Explainer: California's efforts to slow pace of evictions
Associated Press - Mercury News
7/31/21
Join the Community
shares
A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire Saturday, after the Biden administration extended the original date by a month.
Read Full Story on mercurynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How Larry Elder upended the California recall
New documentary on California's top whitewater kayaker lands on Netflix
Who pays the price for California's affordable housing?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL