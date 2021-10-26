Female, Hispanic-Led Company In Newark Earns Praise
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Hightown' becomes latest Wilmington-shot TV show to make its debut
S.C. man arrested in Wilmington sting pleads guilty to prostituting 18-year-old victim
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bon Iver announces 2022 tour, stops over in Wilmington next April
Wilmington’s tech boom: Opportunity is the magnet for the homecoming at the coast
It’s fall y’all: 9 seasonal dishes we want to try at Wilmington area restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Large multi-use development planned to bring manufacturing & retail space to Wilmington
New owner to take over restaurant in Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts District
Local organizations march to the polls in Wilmington for ‘Souls to the Polls”
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
EPA: GenX far more toxic that originally thought, could prompt NC to significantly reduce health advisory goal
'Wilmington's Lie': Pulitzer Prize winning author David Zucchino to discuss book
$25 COVID-19 vaccine incentive cards worked in NC, study says
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
First Alert Forecast: pleasant Wednesday ahead, storms likely late Thursday
Bon Iver announces 2022 tour, stops over in Wilmington next April
Hundreds gather in downtown Wilmington to watch Ironman 70.3 triathletes cross the finish line
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Female, Hispanic-Led Company In Newark Earns Praise
Eric Kiefer - Patch
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Miriam Serna, founder of Safety Food Interactive Services: "Success isn't just about taking – it's about giving."
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Jersey Teacher Suspended After Telling Muslim Student, 'We Don't Negotiate With Terrorists'
New Jersey Homeowner in Basement-Collapse Video Returns Home to Survey Effects of Last Night's Nor'easter
New York and New Jersey under state of emergency as nor'easter strikes
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL