Fernandez de Oliveira Makes Haskins Watch List
ArkansasRazorbacks.com - Fox16.com
10/25/21
Arkansas junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira was one of 15 collegiate golfers named to the final fall Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel. Fernandez de Oliveira
