First lady visits hidden gem in Kansas City that many locals don't even know exists
First lady visits hidden gem in Kansas City that many locals don't even know exists
Heidi Schmidt - FOX4 Kansas City
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
First lady Jill Biden ate at Poio Mexican Barbecue in Kansas City, Kansas, during her listening tour stop in the metro.
Read Full Story on fox4kc.com
