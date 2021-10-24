Flick: Jim Mattson, the energizer human
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The impact of Facebook’s social media monopoly on Black Americans
Facebook Wouldn’t Share Information On Special Treatment Of Powerful Users, Oversight Board Says
Capitol Hill Democrats face tough choices over major economic package in pivotal week ahead
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
‘Special Exceptions’ For Breitbart And A ‘Tepid’ Response To Capitol Riots: Here’s What The ‘Facebook Papers’ Allege So Far
Pelosi Declines to Say Whether She’ll Run for Reelection in 2022
Best Nail Salons in Washington DC: Manicure, Nail Art & Being Pampered
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Misinformation Free-For-All And A ‘Tepid’ Response To Capitol Riots: Here’s What The ‘Facebook Papers’ Allege So Far
Get up to speed: How the spending bill would change your life
There's bipartisan cooperation brewing on Capitol Hill ... over beer
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal
NIH funded research in Wuhan lab, unrelated to pandemic
‘Special Exceptions’ For Breitbart And A ‘Tepid’ Response To Capitol Riots: Here’s What The ‘Facebook Papers’ Allege So Far
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Misinformation Free-For-All And A ‘Tepid’ Response To Capitol Riots: Here’s What The ‘Facebook Papers’ Allege So Far
Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops
Biden to Meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew During Visit
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Flick: Jim Mattson, the energizer human
BILL FLICK - The Pantagraph
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
If a viewer in the Peoria-Bloomington TV market, you already know Jim Mattson as the showcase sports guy at WEEK, the guy who ends each sportscast with a video clip
Read Full Story on pantagraph.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Big Ten: Penn State Drops 13 Spots in AP Poll After Bad Home Loss to Illinois
15-year-old identified as victim in Peoria's record-setting 26th homicide of 2021
New Illinois Hispanic District proposed in revised congressional remap: In surprise, Newman, Casten thrown together
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL