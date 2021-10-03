Florida abortion proposal prompts Women's March events in Stuart, Fort Pierce
Florida abortion proposal prompts Women's March events in Stuart, Fort Pierce
Lamaur Stancil, Treasure Coast - Palm Beach Post
10/3/21
Nearly 500 people gathered in Fort Pierce and Stuart for Women's March event, prompted by state legislative talk of reducing the legality of abortion
