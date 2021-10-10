Food becomes art: Can-stacking art competition held in downtown Phoenix
Food becomes art: Can-stacking art competition held in downtown Phoenix
Steve Nielsen - FOX 10 Phoenix
10/10/21
Can stacking competitors are taking their art to the next level this October for the 14th Annual CANSTRUCTION Design Build competition in downtown Phoenix.
