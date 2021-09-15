Former NFL star Haloti Ngata among new Utah Sports Hall of Fame inductees
Former NFL star Haloti Ngata among new Utah Sports Hall of Fame inductees
By Kurt Kragthorpe | Special to The Tribune | Sep. 15, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune
9/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Pro Bowler Haloti Ngata, former RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando and others are set to be inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame.
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
