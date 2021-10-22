Former Ohio State linebacker Chris Spielman to be inducted into Detroit Lions' Ring of Honor
Former Ohio State linebacker Chris Spielman to be inducted into Detroit Lions' Ring of Honor
Phil Harrison - Yahoo! Sports
10/22/21
A well-deserved honor and a must-watch when it comes to Spielman's reaction when he finds the news out in a very cool way.
Read Full Story on buckeyeswire.usatoday.com
