Fort Worth City Council Approves Honoring Atatiana Jefferson On Interstate-35W
Fort Worth City Council Approves Honoring Atatiana Jefferson On Interstate-35W
CBSDFW.com Staff - CBS Local on MSN.com
8/18/21
Atatiana Jefferson, a Fort Worth woman killed by a former police officer, could soon be honored with a memorial designation on Interstate-35W.
