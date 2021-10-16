Fort Worth's Circle Theatre to Present THE GLASS MENAGERIE This Fall
Fort Worth's Circle Theatre to Present THE GLASS MENAGERIE This Fall
Gigi Gervais - BroadwayWorld
10/16/21
Fort Worth will celebrate 40 years of Circle Theatre with the Tennessee Williams’ classic, The Glass Menagerie.
