Fox Nation to debut two-part SEC football special hosted by OutKick's Clay Travis
Fox Nation to debut two-part SEC football special hosted by OutKick's Clay Travis
Laura Carrione - Fox News
10/21/21
Clay Travis' new Fox Nation special, 'Going Deep' will chronicle the OutKick founder’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) College Football bus tour this fall.
