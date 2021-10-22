From elite hockey goalie to professional Kona qualifier – Jason Pohl's incredible Ironman journey
From elite hockey goalie to professional Kona qualifier – Jason Pohl's incredible Ironman journey
Kevin Mackinnon - Triathlon Magazine Canada
10/22/21
Forced out of hockey after lung surgery, Pohl turned to triathlon and has qualified for next year's Ironman World Championship
Read Full Story on triathlonmagazine.ca
