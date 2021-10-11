FSU nursing dean named emerging leader in health and medicine | Campus Notes
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
An Indiana author’s book is targeted as schools become culture wars battlefields
Former Sacred Heart star Erin Toller dismissed from UK women's basketball team
Americans with criminal records could be a solution to the labor shortage
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A look at the 2021 high school soccer regionals in Northern Kentucky and Indiana
LSU vs. Kentucky: The good, bad and flat out ugly
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Announces the Promotion of Mike Sebazco to EVP of Operations and Development
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Native American descendants remember their ancestors on Columbus Day
Muhlenberg County man hopes to inspire others after surviving COVID
A Tad Cooler (but Still Warm) Tuesday!
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Trump-loving Kentucky Attorney Sues Facebook, Claiming They’re Smothering His Posts
Doctor: All kids hospitalized with COVID at Kentucky Children’s Hospital not vaccinated
Trial begins for former UK student charged in crash that killed Lexington 4-year-old
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Native American descendants remember their ancestors on Columbus Day
Muhlenberg County man hopes to inspire others after surviving COVID
FDA advisory panel to discuss Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots this week
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FSU nursing dean named emerging leader in health and medicine | Campus Notes
Byron Dobson - Tallahassee Democrat on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
A $15.8 million grant from the NSF will produce a detailed design for the world’s most powerful superconducting magnet at the MagLab at FSU.
Read Full Story on tallahassee.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Joe Ladapo, Florida's new surgeon general, receives 52% raise over his predecessor
Insanity Defense Possible for Ex-Marine Accused of Killing 4 Florida Family Members
Florida City Sued Over Mural Depicting First Black Female Firefighter as White
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL