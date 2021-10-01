Georgia Southern looking to 'pull in the same direction' to play Arkansas State on Saturday
.
Georgia Southern looking to 'pull in the same direction' to play Arkansas State on Saturday
Nathan Dominitz, Savannah Morning News - Savannah Morning News
10/1/21
The football schedule plays on at Georgia Southern, which fired coach Chad Lunsford on Sunday and plays Arkansas State on Saturday in Sun Belt action.
Read Full Story on savannahnow.com
