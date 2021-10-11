Gov. Bill Lee to visit Johnson City for Disability Employment Awareness Month
Gov. Bill Lee to visit Johnson City for Disability Employment Awareness Month
Mackenzie Moore - WJHL-TV
10/11/21
October marks Disability Employment Awareness Month, and Gov. Bill Lee will make a stop in Johnson City Thursday for an update on the city’s employment report,
Read Full Story on wjhl.com
