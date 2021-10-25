Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup
Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup
Associated Press - Click2Houston
10/25/21
Officials say Sudanese military forces detained at least five senior government figures after weeks of rising tensions between the country's civilian and military leaders.
Cambodia amends charter to bar dual citizens from top office
Cancer Patient, Two Children, Among Thirteen Palestinians Abducted By Israeli Soldiers
Sudan's military arrested the prime minister and dissolved the government in apparent coup
