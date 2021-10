Greg Hansen: Cats now own nation's longest losing streak, and it may be 2022 before they break out

It meant that UMass’ 16-game losing streak has come to a much-anticipated end. It means that Arizona now has the longest losing streak, 17 games, of all 130 FBS teams. It means that Arizona, UNLV and UConn are the only three FBS teams yet to win a game this season.