Guest Morning Line: Bearcats, Bengals roll and you still have to go elsewhere to bet them
Jim Kaat, MLB Network broadcaster, uses '40 acres' off the cuff during Astros Game 2 telecast
Texas Tech vs Texas: Week 4 threat assessment
Rangers Strike Back With Long Ball, Clobber Astros 8-1
11 restaurants that make Houston's new Texas barbecue empire
‘Probably one of the toughest days of my career’: Constable Mark Herman reacts to north Houston shooting that killed Harris County Pct. 4 deputy
Astros turn to offense with pitching in question for ALCS
Police seek help in southeast Houston ATM shooting, killing of woman
Houston housing staff pitches corrective plan to close Harvey recovery budget holes
Brandin Cooks says Texans are an undisciplined team
Prominent Houston home builder onboard plane that crashed in Waller County
Police seek help in southeast Houston ATM shooting, killing of woman
Houston plane crash leaves no major injuries, 2 minor
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher dismisses LSU chatter
Houston leads Texas in most Californians relocating from this county
'They were the 3 amigos,' says fiancée of wounded Precinct 4 deputy after ambush in north Houston
Jason Hoffman, The Enquirer - Cincinnati Enquirer
10/19/21
The Bearcats and Bengals had a great weekend. But, if you wanted to bet on them you'd have to go to Indiana, Pennsylvania or Michigan.
Read Full Story on cincinnati.com
