H-E-B donating over 340,000 meals to Texas Food Banks
.
H-E-B donating over 340,000 meals to Texas Food Banks
Ryan Garza - KRISTV.com
10/19/21
H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing will donate 340,000 meals to 18 food banks and give money to 45 hunger relief organizations in Texas.
