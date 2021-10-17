Hawaii could strike it big in TV, film production after labor strife avoided
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Former Hawkeye turned stunt man Quinn Early to serve as homecoming grand marshal
Former Hawkeye-turned stunt man Quinn Early to serve as homecoming grand marshal
Former Whitman-Hanson soccer star Skylar Kuzmich at the top of her game at Hofstra
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
LI pushes vaccines for teens after COVID infections in schools jump 68% in 2 weeks
Laura Curran, Bruce Blakeman clash over taxes, crime at Newsday town hall
Ghoulish gravestone businesses cheated grieving families out of $50G: New York lawsuit
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Nassau Conference IV football Week 6 recap
Great Neck Water Pollution Control District to host biannual ‘Shed the Meds’ event
Cemetery companies cheated mourning loved ones out of gravestones, AG lawsuit says
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Nassau Conference IV football Week 6 recap
Town hosts youth basketball clinic and book fairies events at Yes We Can Community Center
American Chamber Ensemble presents diversity through music – Part 1, Nov. 7 at Hofstra University
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hawaii could strike it big in TV, film production after labor strife avoided
Michael Brestovansky - Hawaii Tribune-Herald
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 could be a record year for film and television production in Hawaii — especially now that a looming labor strike has been averted.
Read Full Story on hawaiitribune-herald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Kealakehe off and running: Juniors Wood, Childers quick to get back on course, win BIIF 5Ks
Why A Digital ID For A Digital World Just Makes Sense
Which County Pays Its Council Members The Most? (Hint: It's Not Honolulu)
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL