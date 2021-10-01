Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
South Dakota's colleges face a reckoning with Regents, Pierre over diversity, cost-cutting measures
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
South Dakota State caps non-conference play with 55-7 win over Dixie State
South Dakota's colleges face a reckoning with Regents, Pierre over diversity, cost-cutting measures
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
South Dakota State rolls Dixie State for 4-0 start to season
South Dakota State caps non-conference play with 55-7 win over Dixie State
Proposed maps now available for public review ahead of S.D. Legislature’s redistricting tour
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy
John Veneri - KHON2
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
The Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy’s mission statement says it all. “Empowering the At-Promise youth of Hawaii with a quasi-military regimen. Exploring their strengths to navigate
Read Full Story on khon2.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Green Calls For Quicker End To Hawaii Covid-19 Restrictions
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
Some relief health care workers prepare to leave Hawaii, but not all hospitals are out of the woods yet
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL